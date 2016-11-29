2017 Honda CR-V Specs

2017 Honda CR-V EX 2WD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $26,795
  • Invoice
    $25,158
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    30 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    180.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3358 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD