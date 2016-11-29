Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$26,795
-
Invoice$25,158
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG30 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechCargo Shade, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)180.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)66.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3358 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD