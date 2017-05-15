2017 Honda Civic Coupe

2017 Honda Civic Sedan Si Manual
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $23,900
  • Invoice
    $22,202

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    32 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2906 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    12.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars