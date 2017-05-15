Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$24,100
-
Invoice$22,387
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG32 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioHD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechKeyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)182.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2906 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.4
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars