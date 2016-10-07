2017 Honda Civic Hatchback Specs

2017 Honda Civic Hatchback LX CVT

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $20,500
  • Invoice
    $19,054
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    34 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cargo Shade, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Automatic Headlights, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    177.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2881 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    12.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars