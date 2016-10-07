2017 Honda Civic Hatchback
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$20,500
-
Invoice
$19,054
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
34 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Cargo Shade,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Automatic Headlights,
Trip Computer,
Cruise Control,
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Stability Control,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
177.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
56.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2881 lbs
Other Details