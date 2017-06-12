1:43 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Now in its fifth year of production, the current Accord is due for an update, and Honda will oblige with a new generation of this midsize sedan just around the corner. The Japanese automaker already spilled a few tasty details about the upcoming model, but that doesn't mean all of the cars sitting on the dealer lots today should be written off.

Truth is, after spending a week with a range-topping Touring model, I believe today's Accord remains an enticing buy in the midsize sedan segment even when you compare it against its fresher competition.

An attractive family sedan

Visually, the Accord has aged remarkably well. Throughout my week with it, I received a surprising amount of compliments about its looks from a number of passengers. Some wondered when the Accord became so stylish, while one seventh-generation Accord owner called my tester the "best-looking Accord ever."

Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Taking a closer look at the Accord Touring's design, I see what people are talking about. A chrome grille flanked by LED headlights gives the front some attitude, while the side's subtle character lines and 19-inch wheels with black-painted insets jazz things up some. Credit the mild 2016 facelift that brought new fascias and aerodynamic improvements to give this family sedan a still fresh appearance.

Inside the roomy interior, the layout doesn't appear dated, build quality is high, materials are on par with competitors and it simply remains a comfortable place to be. There's also 15.5 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk that comes in handy for shopping and road trips.

Keeping up in tech

Most notable among the list of 2016 updates is the overhaul to the Accord's dashboard technology. The dual-screen infotainment system's interface is much more intuitive to sift through than before. Touchscreen response to commands is greatly improved, and the addition of capacitive sensitivity enables for pinching and zooming on navigation maps.

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

If the better infotainment controls aren't enough and you prefer to have a smartphone control things in the cabin, last year's improvements also add both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Depending on your device of choice, the Accord's lower 7-inch screen will display either the Apple or Google interface.

Sadly, the addition of a good old-fashioned volume knob wasn't among the Accord's midcycle revisions.

On the safety front, the Honda Sensing suite of technology includes Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control. Also part of the package is a great front Collision Mitigation Braking System that isn't overly sensitive and only triggers in warranted situations. Honda's LaneWatch system is also a favorite of mine, as it displays an image of the Accord's right-side blind spot on the dash's top screen when i activate the turn signal.

Not a boring ride

What's my favorite thing about this Accord? That would be its impressive handling, also sharpened in 2016 with chassis and suspension updates. The 3,605-pound sedan feels competent through curves with the 19-inch Continental ContiProContact all-season tires returning respectable grip. There's a hint of body roll through turns, but it's well controlled.

Crank the steering wheel and the front end turns in almost immediately with a nice amount of heft and feedback through the wheel. In the hierarchy of the best handling midsize family sedans, the Accord ranks near the top of the class with the Mazda6 and Kia Optima.