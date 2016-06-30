2017 Honda Accord Sedan
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$26,315
-
Invoice
$24,077
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
29 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
CD Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Trip Computer,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
109.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
192.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
57.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3369 lbs
Other Details