2017 Honda Accord Hybrid
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$29,605
-
Invoice
$27,078
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG
48 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
A/T,
CVT Transmission
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
CD Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Keyless Start,
Adaptive Cruise Control,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Lane Keeping Assist,
Lane Departure Warning,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Power Driver Seat,
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat
-
Décor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
109.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
194.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
57.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3483 lbs
Other Details