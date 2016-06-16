2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Specs

2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Sedan

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $29,605
  • Invoice
    $27,078
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    48 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    194.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3483 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.8
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars