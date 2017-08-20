Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$26,250
-
Invoice$24,018
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG26 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, CD Player, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Fog Lamps, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Keyless Start
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)107.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)189.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)56.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3267 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.2
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars