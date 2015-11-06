2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD

2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4WD Reg Cab 162" WB,83.58"
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $41,545
  • Invoice
    $38,637

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Split Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    162.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    76.54 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    23.5, 40.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    LT235/80R17E