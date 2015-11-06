Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$41,545
Invoice$38,637
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, WiFi Hotspot
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechHID headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics
Safety
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Split Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)162.0 in
Height,Overall (in)76.54 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)23.5, 40.0
Spare Tire SizeLT235/80R17E