Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,505
Invoice$26,695
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Doors2
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechBluetooth Connection, Telematics, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Navigation from Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Fog Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)128.30 in
Height,Overall (in)70.40 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21
Spare Tire SizeT175/80R18, P265/70R16