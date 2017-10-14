2017 GMC Canyon

2017 GMC Canyon 2WD Ext Cab 128.3" SLE
  • MSRP
    $25,505
  • Invoice
    $26,695

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks
  • Doors
    2

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Navigation from Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Fog Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    128.30 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.40 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21
  • Spare Tire Size
    T175/80R18, P265/70R16