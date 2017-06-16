2017 GMC Acadia Limited

2017 GMC Acadia Limited AWD 4dr Limited
  • MSRP
    $45,850
  • Invoice
    $43,558

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Heads-Up Display, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth Connection, Remote Trunk Release, Navigation System, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    118.90 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    200.80 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.40 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4850 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle