Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$45,850
-
Invoice$43,558
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsChrome Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechHeads-Up Display, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth Connection, Remote Trunk Release, Navigation System, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
Seats3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)118.90 in
-
Length,Overall (in)200.80 in
-
Height,Overall (in)70.40 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4850 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22.0
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle