Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$39,460
Invoice$37,290
Fuel
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechBack-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist
Air BagsRear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)148 in, 147.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)82.4 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)25
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size