Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$42,220
-
Invoice$39,898
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
-
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechBack-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)148 in, 147.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)108.6 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)25
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size