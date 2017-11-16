2017 Ford Transit Wagon

2017 Ford Transit Wagon T-350 148" High Roof XLT Sliding RH Dr
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $42,220
  • Invoice
    $39,898

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Vans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    148 in, 147.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    108.6 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    25
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size