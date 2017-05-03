2017 Ford Transit Connect Van

2017 Ford Transit Connect Van XL SWB
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $23,010
  • Invoice
    $21,974

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel, Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Vans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Vinyl Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    72.5 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size