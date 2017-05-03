Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$23,010
-
Invoice$21,974
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel, Flex Fuel Capability
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimVinyl Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)72.5 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.8
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size