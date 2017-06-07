Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$45,295
Invoice$42,804
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
Engine10 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive, Dual Rear Wheels
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechSteering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass
SeatsSplit Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)205 in
Height,Overall (in)81.5 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)28, 26.5, 40
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size