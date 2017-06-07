Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$47,005
Invoice$44,420
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
Engine10 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive, Dual Rear Wheels
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Smart Device Integration
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechCruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass
SeatsSplit Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)192 in
Height,Overall (in)81.6 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)40, 26.5
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size