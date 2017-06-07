2017 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW

2017 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW XLT 4WD SuperCab 192" WB 84"
  • MSRP
    $47,005
  • Invoice
    $44,420

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    10 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive, Dual Rear Wheels
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    192 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    81.6 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    40, 26.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size