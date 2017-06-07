2017 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW

2017 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW XLT 4WD Reg Cab 193" WB 108"
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $44,020
  • Invoice
    $41,599

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    10 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive, Dual Rear Wheels
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, CD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Automatic Headlights, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    193 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    81.4 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26.5, 40
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size