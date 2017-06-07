Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$44,020
Invoice$41,599
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
Engine10 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive, Dual Rear Wheels
Transmission6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, CD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechCruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Automatic Headlights, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Tow Hooks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass
SeatsSplit Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)193 in
Height,Overall (in)81.4 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26.5, 40
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size