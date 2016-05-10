2017 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW

2017 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW XLT 4WD Crew Cab 179" WB 60"
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $44,120
  • Invoice
    $41,694

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Split Bench Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    179 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    81.2 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26.5, 40, 28
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size