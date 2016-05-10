Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$44,120
Invoice$41,694
Fuel
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechTrip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Split Bench Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)179 in
Height,Overall (in)81.2 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26.5, 40, 28
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size