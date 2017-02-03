Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$40,580
Invoice$38,348
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, CD Player, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Telematics, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Split Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)148 in
Height,Overall (in)78.2 in
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)34, 29
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size