2017 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW

2017 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW XLT 2WD SuperCab 6.75' Box
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $40,580
  • Invoice
    $38,348

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, CD Player, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Telematics, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Split Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    148 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    78.2 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    34, 29
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size