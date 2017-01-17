2017 Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW

2017 Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW XLT 2WD Reg Cab 145" WB 60"
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $37,635
  • Invoice
    $35,565

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Dual Rear Wheels, Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Split Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    145 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    78.1 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26.5, 40
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size