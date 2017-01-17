Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$37,635
-
Invoice$35,565
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainDual Rear Wheels, Rear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechCruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Split Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)145 in
-
Height,Overall (in)78.1 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26.5, 40
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size