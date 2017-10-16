2017 Ford Mustang Specs

An exotic and exhilarating Mustang like no other

2017 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Fastback

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $54,845
  • Invoice
    $51,828
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4555 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars