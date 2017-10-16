2017 Ford Mustang
Specs
An exotic and exhilarating Mustang like no other
Pricing
-
MSRP
$54,845
-
Invoice
$51,828
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
16 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
8 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
M/T,
6-Speed M/T
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
MP3 Player,
Smart Device Integration,
AM/FM Stereo,
CD Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Keyless Start,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
HID headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Telematics,
Bluetooth Connection,
Trip Computer,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Driver Restriction Features,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats,
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
107.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
188.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
54.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
4555 lbs
Other Details