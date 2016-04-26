2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible
  • MSRP
    $42,695
  • Invoice
    $40,347

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Universal Garage Door Opener, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3852 lbs, 3825 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars