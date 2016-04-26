Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$42,695
-
Invoice$40,347
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG19 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleConvertibles
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechUniversal Garage Door Opener, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)107.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)188.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)54.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3852 lbs, 3825 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars