2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang GT Fastback
  • MSRP
    $33,195
  • Invoice
    $31,369

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3729 lbs, 3705 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars