Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$33,195
-
Invoice$31,369
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechCruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)107.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)188.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)54.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3729 lbs, 3705 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars