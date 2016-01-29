2017 Ford Fusion Specs

2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE FWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $26,590
  • Invoice
    $25,128
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    42 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Telematics, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3615 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars