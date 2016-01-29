Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$26,590
-
Invoice$25,128
Fuel
-
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG42 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechBluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Telematics, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)191.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3615 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars