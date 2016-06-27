2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus ST Hatch
  • MSRP
    $24,775
  • Invoice
    $23,660

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Fog Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    171.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3223 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    12.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars