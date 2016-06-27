Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$24,775
Invoice$23,660
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Fog Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
Length,Overall (in)171.7 in
Height,Overall (in)58.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3223 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.4
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars