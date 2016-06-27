Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$18,175
-
Invoice$17,357
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG34 MPG
Basics
-
Engine3 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)178.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2960 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.4
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars