Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$36,120
Invoice$34,495
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, CD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechHID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Telematics, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats, Cloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
Length,Overall (in)171.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58.4 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.9
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars