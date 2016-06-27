2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus RS Hatch
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $36,120
  • Invoice
    $34,495

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, CD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Telematics, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats, Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    171.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.4 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.9
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars