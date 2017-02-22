2017 Ford Flex

2017 Ford Flex SE FWD
  • MSRP
    $30,025
  • Invoice
    $28,974

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    117.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    201.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4439 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD