Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$21,140
Invoice$20,822
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, Premium Sound System, CD Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechCargo Shade, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Driver Restriction Features, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)98 in
Length,Overall (in)160.1 in
Height,Overall (in)57.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2720 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.4
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars