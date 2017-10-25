Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$13,960
Invoice$13,751
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG31 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechCargo Shade, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)98 in
Length,Overall (in)159.7 in
Height,Overall (in)58.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2575 lbs, 2537 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.4
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars