Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$50,050
-
Invoice$35,098
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG18 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsPassenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Split Bench Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)145 in
-
Height,Overall (in)75.6 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)36, 23
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size