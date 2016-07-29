2017 Ford F-150 Specs

2017 Ford F-150 XLT 2WD SuperCab 6.5' Box

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,555
  • Invoice
    $32,913
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Split Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    145 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    75.5 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    36, 23
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size