Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$32,555
-
Invoice$32,913
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Split Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)145 in
-
Height,Overall (in)75.5 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)36, 23
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size