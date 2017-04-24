2017 Ford Expedition

2017 Ford Expedition XLT 4x4
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $50,050
  • Invoice
    $47,799

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, CD Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Adjustable Pedals, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    119 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    206.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    77.2 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    28
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size