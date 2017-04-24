Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$50,050
Invoice$47,799
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG17 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, CD Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechLeather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesAdjustable Pedals, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
Seats3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)119 in
Length,Overall (in)206.5 in
Height,Overall (in)77.2 in
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)28
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size