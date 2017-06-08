Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$23,750
-
Invoice$22,920
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechCruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)105.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)178.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)66.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3515 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.3, 15.7
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD