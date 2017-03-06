2017 Ford C-Max Hybrid
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$24,175
-
Invoice
$23,087
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG
40 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
CVT Transmission,
A/T
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
CD Player,
Satellite Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player,
Smart Device Integration,
WiFi Hotspot
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Telematics,
Bluetooth Connection,
Trip Computer,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control,
Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Driver Restriction Features,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Power Driver Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
104.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
173.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
63.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3640 lbs
Other Details