2017 Ford C-Max Hybrid Specs

2017 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE FWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $24,175
  • Invoice
    $23,087
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    40 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    173.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    63.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3640 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.5
  • EPA Classification
    Large Cars