Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$32,000
Invoice$28,765
Fuel
FuelPlug-In Electric/Gas
MPG39 MPG
MPGe95
Battery Range (mi)20, 21
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioPremium Sound System, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechRemote Engine Start, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
Length,Overall (in)173.6 in
Height,Overall (in)63.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3899 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars