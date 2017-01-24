2017 Ford C-Max Energi

2017 Ford C-Max Energi Titanium FWD
  • MSRP
    $32,000
  • Invoice
    $28,765

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Plug-In Electric/Gas
  • MPG
    39 MPG
  • MPGe
    95
  • Battery Range (mi)
    20, 21

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Remote Engine Start, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Driver Restriction Features, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    173.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    63.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3899 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars