2017 Ford C-Max Energi

2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE FWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,000
  • Invoice
    $25,900

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Plug-In Electric/Gas
  • MPG
    39 MPG
  • MPGe
    95
  • Battery Range (mi)
    20, 21

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    173.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    63.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3899 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars