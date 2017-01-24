Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$32,000
Invoice$25,900
Fuel
FuelPlug-In Electric/Gas
MPG39 MPG
MPGe95
Battery Range (mi)20, 21
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
Length,Overall (in)173.6 in
Height,Overall (in)63.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3899 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars