2017 Fiat 500X Trekking review:

This small and stylish SUV is full of character

Reviewed:
Starting at $19,995
  • Engine 4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
  • MPG 28 MPG
  • Passenger Capacity 5
  • Body Type Crossovers, SUVs
Get a Dealer Quote

Roadshow Editors' Rating

6.8 Overall
  • Performance 6
  • Features 7
  • Design 8
  • Media & Connectivity 6

The Good The 2017 Fiat 500X boast responsive handling, steering and throttle response around town and at moderate speeds, making it a very lively city car. Optional lane-keeping steering assist, blind-spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking boost safety. The 500X is a very style-conscious car at a budget-friendly price.

The Bad When pushed, the suspension exhibits noticeable levels of body roll, squat and dive. Even at its best, the Uconnect infotainment is fairly basic and lacks Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. At 25 mpg combined, fuel economy isn't exactly impressive.

The Bottom Line The 2017 Fiat 500X is a solid choice for those enamored with its style and peppy performance, but there are objectively better choices in this class.

After being so very disappointed by the Fiat 500L when I reviewed it a few years ago, I was totally prepared to hate the 2017 Fiat 500X. But curiosity eventually got the best of me, and I recently found myself behind the wheel of Fiat's little jellybean-shaped SUV. At the end of a week of testing, what most surprised me was just how much I liked the 500X.

No, the X isn't the best performer or the highest tech vehicle on the road, though it is roughly on par with much of its competition. However, it performed almost every task asked of it with a flair that just left me grinning all week long. This is a car that's just bursting at the seams with character and personality that makes this average performing compact SUV one of the better vehicles in Fiat's lineup.

Three levels of Uconnect technology

The 500X's dashboard is home to one of three tiers of infotainment hardware; the Uconnect 3.0, 5.0 or 6.5 systems indicate the screen size as well as the level of sophistication offered to the driver.

The base 3-inch system is a bare-bones unit with a four-line monochrome display that only covers the basics of AM/FM radio, USB and iPod connectivity and optional satellite radio. At the top of the lineup is the 6.5-inch color touchscreen system that uses the same great Uconnect infotainment software that we've seen and loved elsewhere in the Fiat Chrysler lineup with solid voice commands, Garmin maps for navigation and routing, Bluetooth audio streaming for smartphones and Siri Eyes-Free for iOS devices.

2017-fiat-500x-09660

Uconnect 5.0 is pleasant enough to use, but the larger 6.5-inch upgraded system offers much more functionality.

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Our example was equipped with the middle-of-the-road Uconnect 5.0 touch system that loses navigation but keeps the more robust Bluetooth functionality intact. At this level, you get Bluetooth audio streaming and hands-free calling, and it can even read inbound text messages aloud to you and you can respond with voice commands. The largest Uconnect system also features integration with Fiat's Uconnect mobile app that allows control of the Pandora, Aha, iHeartRadio and Slacker apps on a paired smartphone from the the dashboard.

The 5-inch system gets the job done, but I you'll want to either select the 6.5-inch unit when spec'ing your 500X or invest in some sort of smartphone cradle. All three systems lack Android Auto or Apple CarPlay connectivity, so the only way to get navigation without fiddling with your phone is to go with the largest unit.

We also had the upgraded Beats Premium Audio system optioned, bringing an eight-channel 506-watt amplifier and nine speakers (including a subwoofer) along for the ride. This system punches loud and clear with audio quality that seems well suited to modern pop, rock and electronica.

2017 Fiat 500X SUV
39
2017 Fiat 500X: Not the best, but we're still impressed

Driver aid features

The dashboard tech is fairly basic, but the 500X fares better when we turn an eye to safety. Our Trekking trim level was equipped with an Advanced Safety Package that adds, well, many advanced safety features.

The $1,295 package gets you automatic high beam control, blind-spot monitoring, Lane Departure Warning Plus (which applies corrective steering when the vehicle drifts out of its lane) and Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus (which can automatically apply the brakes to attempt to prevent a forward collision). When reversing, the 500X also gains rear cross traffic alerts and rear proximity sensors. That's not a bad suite of upgrades for the price.

2017-fiat-500x-09641

A solid suite of driver aid features is available, but I was disappointed to learn a rear camera is still an optional upgrade.

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The 500X is missing adaptive cruise control and automatic parking assistance, but most of its direct competition is lacking here, so this isn't a particular knock against the Fiat. Our example also featured and optional rear camera as part of a separate package, which I was disappointed to see missing from the standard features list.

Fiat More News and Reviews See all

2018 Fiat 500L facelift proves some ugly ducklings become ugly swans
Fiat gives 2018 500L a facelift, but you can't fix ugly
2016 Fiat 500 Abarth: Driving at the ragged edge
Chrysler may show battery-powered Pacifica at CES 2017, report says
Here are the 10 most -- and least -- reliable cars according to Consumer Reports

This week on Roadshow

California DMV draws up some pretty harsh self-driving-car regulations
Hybrid pickups are on the way back, thanks to Ford
Ford GT will be the first production car with a Gorilla Glass windshield

Discuss 2017 Fiat 500X Trekking