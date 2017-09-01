2017 Fiat 500X Urbana Edition FWD
Pricing
-
MSRP
$23,350
-
Invoice
$22,677
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
25 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Crossovers,
SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
Satellite Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Cruise Control,
Remote Engine Start,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
101.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
168.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
63.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2967 lbs
Other Details