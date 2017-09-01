2017 Fiat 500X Urbana Edition AWD
Pricing
MSRP
$25,250
Invoice
$24,494
Fuel
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
MPG
24 MPG
Basics
Body
Body style
Crossovers,
SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Steering
Power Steering
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
Satellite Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
Mirrors
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
Tech
Cruise Control,
Keyless Start,
Remote Engine Start,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air Conditioning
A/C
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass
Seats
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
101.2 in
Length,Overall (in)
168.2 in
Height,Overall (in)
63.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2967 lbs
Other Details