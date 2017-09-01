2017 Fiat 500X Urbana Edition AWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,250
  • Invoice
    $24,494

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 9-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    168.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    63.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2967 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • EPA Classification
    Small Station Wagon