2017 Fiat 500X Specs

2017 Fiat 500X Lounge FWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,150
  • Invoice
    $24,351
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 9-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    167.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    63.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2967 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • EPA Classification
    Small Station Wagon