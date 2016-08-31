Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$25,150
-
Invoice$24,351
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG25 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 9-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechCargo Shade, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)101.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)167.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)63.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2967 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon