2017 Fiat 500L

2017 Fiat 500L Lounge Hatch
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $23,695
  • Invoice
    $23,100

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Wagons

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Navigation System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    102.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    167.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3254 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Station Wagon