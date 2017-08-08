Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$23,695
Invoice$23,100
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleWagons
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioPremium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechEngine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Navigation System
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.8 in
Length,Overall (in)167.3 in
Height,Overall (in)65.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3254 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon