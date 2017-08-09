Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$32,995
-
Invoice$32,468
Fuel
-
FuelElectric Fuel System
-
MPGe112
-
Battery Range (mi)87
Basics
-
EngineElectric Motor
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission1-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)90.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)142.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)60.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2980 lbs
Other Details
-
EPA ClassificationMinicompact Cars