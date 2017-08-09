2017 Fiat 500e

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,995
  • Invoice
    $32,468

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Electric Fuel System
  • MPGe
    112
  • Battery Range (mi)
    87

Basics

  • Engine
    Electric Motor
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    1-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    90.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    142.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    60.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2980 lbs

Other Details

  • EPA Classification
    Minicompact Cars