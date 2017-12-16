Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$14,995
Invoice$14,945
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG34 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T, A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechEngine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)90.6 in
Length,Overall (in)139.6 in
Height,Overall (in)59.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2452 lbs, 2366 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)10.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMinicompact Cars