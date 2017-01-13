Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$21,490
Invoice$21,063
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Premium Sound System
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechRear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)90.6 in
Length,Overall (in)144.4 in
Height,Overall (in)59.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2616 lbs, 2545 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)10.5
EPA ClassificationMinicompact Cars