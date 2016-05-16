2017 Fiat 124 Spider
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$27,495
-
Invoice
$26,773
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
30 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Convertibles
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
HD Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Trip Computer
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
90.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
159.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
48.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2476 lbs,
2436 lbs
Other Details