Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$33,895
-
Invoice$32,548
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG19 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Premium Sound System
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechBluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningRear A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)113.8 in
-
Length,Overall (in)192.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)66.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4327 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD