2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey GT AWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $33,895
  • Invoice
    $32,548

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4327 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD