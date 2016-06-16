Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$34,395
Invoice$32,228
Fuel
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleMinivans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Player, MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechHeated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
Seats3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)121.2 in
Length,Overall (in)202.8 in
Height,Overall (in)67.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4483 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification2WD Minivans