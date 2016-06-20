Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$32,595
-
Invoice$32,410
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG21 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)119.8 in
-
Length,Overall (in)201.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)70.9 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)24.6
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size, Compact