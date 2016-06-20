2017 Dodge Durango

2017 Dodge Durango SXT AWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,595
  • Invoice
    $32,410

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    119.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    201.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.9 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    24.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size, Compact