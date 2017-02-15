Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,995
Invoice$29,351
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)120.2 in
Length,Overall (in)198.4 in
Height,Overall (in)58.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3966 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars