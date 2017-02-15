2017 Dodge Charger

2017 Dodge Charger SXT RWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $29,995
  • Invoice
    $29,351

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    120.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    198.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3966 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Large Cars